Schlage B60N-COL Single Cylinder Keyed Entry Grade 1 Deadbolt with Decorative Collins Rose from the B-Series Satin Nickel Deadbolt Keyed Entry Single

Schlage B60N-COL Single Cylinder Keyed Entry Grade 1 Deadbolt with Decorative Collins Rose from the B-Series Keyed Entry (Single Cylinder) Function: Single cylinder deadbolts are keyed on the exterior with an associated thumb turn on the inside that can quickly and easily lock or unlock the latch mechanism. Single cylinder locks are most commonly used to secure entrances to a residence or place of business. Features: Three-piece design is ready for installation right out of the box Low profile deadbolt face is nearly impossible to grip with a wrench and cannot be unscrewed Bolt diameter is 10% larger than standard bolts with 1/2" left in housing at full throw, providing maximum resistance to forced entry Solid zinc bolt with hardened steel interior pin spins in response to sawing attack, preventing a through cut Improved security measures including integrated anti-pick shield and Snap & Stay™ self-adjusting installation Includes round corner, square corner and drive-in latch plates for maximum versatility Features adjustable backset for both 2-3/8" and 2-3/4" with Schlage exclusive helical lock-in design Rounded radius strike plate features thick metal reinforcer with 3" screws for improved strength within the jamb Large, easy to grip ADA compliant thumb turn Featured Technologies: Snap & Stay™ Design: Schlage's unique three piece design with self-adjusting tension allows you to simply snap the deadbolt into place in minutes, eliminating the need for minor fit adjustments, and ensuring that you install your deadbolt correctly on the first attempt. Anti-Pick Shield: Experience increased security with Schlage's exclusive Anti-Pick Shield. This integrated metal shield surrounds the latch and helps stop unwanted attempts to bypass the deadbolt mechanism. Specifications: Backset: Adjustable to 2-3/8" or 2-3/4" Cross Bore: 1-1/2" or 2-1/8" Edge Bore: 1" Door Thickness: 1-1/2" to 1-3/4" Cylinder: 5 Pin Schlage C Single Cylinder Satin Nickel