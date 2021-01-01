From troy lighting
Troy Lighting B6042 Impression 2 Light 12" High Wall Sconce - ADA Compliant Graphite / Satin Nickel Indoor Lighting Wall Sconces
Troy Lighting B6042 Impression 2 Light 12" High Wall Sconce - ADA Compliant FeaturesMade from hand-worked ironPerforated metal shadeRequires (2) 60 watt Candelabra (E12) bulbsCapable of being dimmed when used with incandescent bulbsUL rated for dry locationsCompliant with ADA standardsCovered under 1 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 12"Width: 7"Depth: 4"Extension: 4"Backplate Height: 12"Backplate Width: 7"Backplate Depth: 3/4"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Number of Bulbs: 2Bulbs Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 60 wattsWattage: 120 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Graphite / Satin Nickel