From liberty hardware
Liberty Hardware B59103Z-C Liberty Single Robe Hook Matte Black Bathroom Hardware Robe Hook
Advertisement
Liberty Hardware B59103Z-C Liberty Single Robe Hook Features: Beautiful Finishing that Complements a Wide Array of Styles Zinc Die Cast Construction Mounting Hardware Included Designed for Easy Installation Specifications: Width: 0.7" Projection: 1.8" Depth: 1.3" Material: Steel Includes: (1) Robe Hook and Screw Pack Since 1942, Liberty Hardware Manufacturing Corporation has built its reputation by offering high quality decorative and functional hardware products at an exceptional value. The company proudly offers its extensive line of hardware products through fine retail outlets and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) distribution channels across the country. Matte Black