Bromi Design B5101-1 Camden 1 Light 9" Height Mini Pendant Silver Indoor Lighting Pendants

Bromi Design B5101-1 Camden 1 Light 9" Height Mini Pendant Features:Stainless Steel metal cylinder shadeMade of aluminumDesigned to cast light in a downward directionLamping Technologies:Bulb Base - Medium (E26): The E26 (Edison 26mm), Medium Edison Screw, is the standard bulb used in 120-Volt applications in North America. E26 is the most common bulb type and is generally interchangeable with E27 bulbs.Compatible Bulb Types: Nearly all bulb types can be found for the E26 Medium Base, options include Incandescent, Fluorescent, LED, Halogen, and Xenon / Krypton.Specifications:Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: NoBulb Type: Compact Fluorescent, IncandescentDepth: 4.3"Diameter: 4.3"Energy Star: NoHeight: 9" (measured from ceiling to bottom most point of fixture)Location Rating: Dry LocationMaterial: AluminumNumber of Bulbs: 1Product Weight: 2 lbsVoltage: 110vWattage: 60Watts Per Bulb: 60Width: 4.3" (measured from furthest point left to furthest point right on fixture)Wire Length: 40" Silver