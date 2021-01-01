Lorex B451AJDE 2K QHD Wired Smart Video Doorbell with Person Detection

Twice the resolution of 1080p full HD for clear video quality164 deg field of view, 4:3 aspect ratioHDR automatically corrects exposure when lighting is not idealLED light can be programmed to turn on at a selected time to function as a night-light; can also be activated when motion is detectedSends notification via Lorex Home app when motion is detected (person detection) or button is pushed; works with home's wi-fi systemPrerecording feature automatically starts recording 5 seconds before event startsAbility to use 1 of 3 quick responses to greet visitors or record custom message2-way talk for direct communicationColor Night Vision (requires ambient lighting) makes it easier to identify people and detailsCompatible with existing Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant systemDesigned to be used with existing doorbell wiring and traditional mechanical and electronic digital chimesNo monthly subscription fees thanks to built-in microSD Card slot (supports up to 256 GB)Can be paired with additional Lorex wired and wireless products (sold separately) for more enhanced security solutionIncludes mounting bracket wedges, mounting kit, chime kit, 32 GB microSD Card, USB cable, wire extension, and quick-start guide