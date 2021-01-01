Troy Lighting B4512 Old Trail 18" Tall 3 Light Outdoor Wall Sconce with Clear Seeded Glass Shade Centennial Rust Outdoor Lighting Wall Sconces Outdoor

Troy Lighting B4512 Old Trail 18" Tall 3 Light Outdoor Wall Sconce with Clear Seeded Glass Shade Features:1 Year WarrantyFeatures Wood Handle AccentsDesigned in a Centennial RustUL ListedCapable of being dimmed - allowing you to set your desired illumination levels when used with dimmable bulbsDimensions:Height: 18"Width: 8" (measured from furthest point left to furthest point right on fixture)Electrical Specifications:Bulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulb Included: NoNumber of Bulbs: 3Watts Per Bulb: 60Wattage: 180Voltage: 120vAbout Troy Lighting Being a Leader in an Industry requires many attributes. Our passion for quality, design, value and service lead the way. We strive to produce Interior and Exterior Lighting products that are unique in the marketplace and affordable to consumers. We use Hand-Forged Iron and Hand-Applied Finishes as the primary ingredients of our timeless pieces. We take great pride in our engineering and inspection standards to ensure that you receive a quality product that lasts for many years. Outdoor Wall Sconces Centennial Rust