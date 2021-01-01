From bosch
Bosch B36CD50SN 36 Inch Wide 21.6 Cu. Ft. Energy Star Rated Full Size Refrigerator Stainless Steel Refrigeration Appliances Full Size Refrigerators
Bosch B36CD50SN 36 Inch Wide 21.6 Cu. Ft. Energy Star Rated Full Size Refrigerator Features: Bosch stainless helps guard against scratches and fingerprints to maintain its bold look The easy to clean porcelain enameled cooking surface is scratch and stain resistant The SoftClose oven door has dampened hinges so it doesn't slam shut External water and ice dispenser Specifications: Refrigerator Capacity: 15.2 Cu. Ft. Freezer Capacity: 6.4 Cu. Ft. Total Capacity: 21.6 Cu. Ft. Bulb Type: LED Shelf Material: Glass Counter Depth: Yes Crisper Bins: Yes Gallon Door Storage: Yes Height: 70" Depth: 31-1/8" Width: 35-5/8" Amperage: 10A Voltage: 115V French Door Full Size Refrigerators Stainless Steel