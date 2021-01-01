From troy lighting
Troy Lighting B2903 Faulkner 1 Light 48" Wall Sconce with Linen Shade Pompeii Bronze Indoor Lighting Wall Sconces Up / Down Lighting
Troy Lighting B2903 Faulkner 1 Light 48" Wall Sconce with Linen Shade Features:LinenDurable iron materialBulb included: NoRated for dry locationsDimensions:Height: 48"Width: 6"Extension: 7.25"Electrical Specifications:Number of Bulbs: 1Bulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Watts per Bulb: 60Total Wattage: 60Voltage: 120 Up / Down Lighting Pompeii Bronze