From belwith keeler
Belwith Keeler B076854 Heron 5-1/16 Inch Center to Center Bar Cabinet Pull Vintage Bronze Cabinet Hardware Pulls Bar
Advertisement
Belwith Keeler B076854 Heron 5-1/16 Inch Center to Center Bar Cabinet Pull Features:Constructed of high quality materials for lasting durabilityCoordinates with other items from the Heron collectionAll necessary mounting hardware is includedCovered by a 1 year limited warrantyIncludes 1 pullDimensions:Center to Center: 5-1/16"Length: 6-15/16"Width: 5/8"Projection: 1-3/8" Bar Vintage Bronze