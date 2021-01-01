From belwith keeler
Belwith Keeler B076148 Channel 3 Inch Center to Center Handle Cabinet Pull Black Nickel Cabinet Hardware Pulls Handle
Belwith Keeler B076148 Channel 3 Inch Center to Center Handle Cabinet Pull Features:Expertly finished to provide an elegant home accentQuality craftsmanship prevents wear and tearCoordinates with the Channel CollectionBelwith Keeler offers a 1 year warrantyAll mounting hardware includedSpecifications:Length: 3-1/2"Width: 1/2"Center to Center: 3" (76 mm)Projection: 1"Material: ZincProduct Variations:B076148 (This Model): Channel 3" Center to Center Handle PullB076149: Channel 3-3/4" Center to Center Handle PullB076150: Channel 5" Center to Center Handle PullB076151: Channel 6-1/4" Center to Center Handle PullB076152: Channel 8" Center to Center Handle PullB076153: Channel 8-13/16" Center to Center Handle PullB076154: Channel 12" Center to Center Handle Pull Handle Black Nickel