From belwith keeler
Belwith Keeler B073249 Tressé 3-3/4 Inch Center to Center Solid Brass Handle Cabinet Pull Winchester Brass Cabinet Hardware Pulls Handle
Advertisement
Belwith Keeler B073249 Tress 3-3/4 Inch Center to Center Solid Brass Handle Cabinet Pull Features:Expertly finished to provide an elegant home accentSolid brass construction for maximum durability and corrosion resistanceCoordinates with the Tressé CollectionBelwith Keeler offers a 1 year warrantyAll mounting hardware includedSpecifications:Length: 5"Width: 5/8"Center to Center: 3-3/4" (96 mm)Projection: 1-3/16"Material: BrassProduct Variations:B073249 (This Model): 3-3/4" Center to Center Handle PullB073250: 6-1/4" Center to Center Handle PullB073251: 8" Center to Center Handle Pull Handle Winchester Brass