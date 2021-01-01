From belwith keeler
Belwith Keeler B072435 Amaranta 3-3/4 Inch Center to Center Solid Brass Designer Cabinet Pull Vintage Bronze Nickel Cabinet Hardware Pulls Designer
Belwith Keeler B072435 Amaranta 3-3/4 Inch Center to Center Solid Brass Designer Cabinet Pull Features:Expertly finished to provide an elegant home accentSolid brass construction for maximum durability and corrosion resistanceCoordinates with the Amaranta CollectionBelwith Keeler offers a 1 year warrantyAll mounting hardware includedSpecifications:Length: 9-1/2"Width: 1"Center to Center: 3-3/4" (96 mm)Projection: 1-1/8"Material: Brass Designer Vintage Bronze Nickel