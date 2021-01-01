From premier copper products
Premier Copper Products B-SH02ORB Single Handle Bathroom or Bar Faucet in Oil Rubbed Bronze Oil Rubbed Bronze Faucet Bathroom Sink Faucets Single
Advertisement
Premier Copper Products B-SH02ORB Single Handle Bathroom or Bar Faucet in Oil Rubbed Bronze Product Features:Covered under a limited lifetime warrantySolid Brass ConstructionDrip Free Ceramic Disc CartridgesSingle HandleFor Sinks With Or Without OverflowConnections: Standard Us Plumbing ConnectionsNsf/Ansi, Cupc, Ada, Low Lead Compliant (California Ab-1953)Warranty: Limited LifetimeIncluded: Mounting Hardware, Waterlines, Installation Instructions, Warranty InformationOil Rubbed Bronze FinishProduct Specifications:Overall Height: 6.75"Overall Width: 7.68"Spout Height: 2.68"Spout Reach: 6.75"Maximum Deck Thickness: 2-1/4"Number of Handles: 1Flow Rate 1.2 GPMInstallation Type: Deck MountedFaucet Holes Required: 1 Single Handle Oil Rubbed Bronze