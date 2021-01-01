Baldwin 8252.B Evolved Arched Single Cylinder Deadbolt with Bluetooth Technology Venetian Bronze Deadbolt Keyless Entry Electronic

Baldwin 8252.B Evolved Arched Single Cylinder Deadbolt with Bluetooth Technology Keyless Entry Deadbolt (Single Cylinder): Lock and unlock the deadbolt using your cell phone, smart device or a traditional key. To lock or unlock the interior, simply use your device or the standard thumb turn. It has the versatility of keyless operation while still retaining the functionality of keyed entry and is a great addition to any smart home. It's perfect for front doors, side or back doors, and garage entry doors.Features:Easily open your door with a Baldwin key fob (sold seperately) or a compatible Bluetooth smart phoneCompatible with the KEVO app and Kevo Plus membership, allowing you to electronically create and delete unlimited eKeys and monitor your lock from anywhereIncludes mechanical key 5-pin C keyway for traditional unlocking when neededLEDs light up to display various functions such as searching, locking, unlocking, low battery and error messagesCertified as ANSI/BHMA Grade 2 for residential securityConstructed of brass for premium feel and natural resistance to corrosionReversible handing installs easily on right or left handed doorsInterior comes in same finish as exterior. If split finish is desired please contact customer serviceLimited Lifetime Mechanical Warranty and One Year Electronic WarrantyStandard finishes have a One Year Limited Warranty when installed in exterior applications and a Five Year Limited Warranty for interior useProduct Technologies: Solid Brass Construction: Baldwin Reserve Series products are constructed from solid brass - providing a more luxurious, higher quality feel than door hardware made with lesser metals. When you hold a Baldwin product in your hand, you will immediately notice the difference that solid brass makes – it is heavier, stronger, and smoother than most of the door hardware on the market today. Lifetime Finishes™: Baldwin's multi-patented Lifetime Finishes™ provide unprecedented protection against the effects of weather, normal wear and tear, and even the rigorous test of coastal salt air. By adapting the vapor deposition processed used to create premium gold pens, Baldwin creates a unique surface across your door hardware that is guaranteed to withstand the ravages of time. Specifications:Backset: Adjustable 2-3/8" or 2-3/4"Cross Bore: 2-1/8"Edge Bore: 1"Door Thickness: 1-3/4"Handing: ReversibleProjection: 9/16"Height: 4"Width: 2-13/16"Latch Faceplate: Square CornerCylinder: 5 Pin CDevice Compatibility: Android, iPhone Electronic Venetian Bronze