From t and s brass
T and S Brass B-7232-01 Open Hose Reel with 35' Hose and EB-0107 5.6 GPM High-Flow Spray Valve Coated Steel Faucet Utility Retractable
T and S Brass B-7232-01 Open Hose Reel with 35' Hose and EB-0107 5.6 GPM High-Flow Spray Valve T and S Brass B-7232-01 Features: Open epoxy coated steel hose reelBlue high flow spray valve3/8" inside diameter x 35' heavy-duty non-marking hose rated to 3 PSIRatcheting system holds the length of hose until a slight tug to retract automatically3/8" NPT female inletCovered under manufacturer's 2 year limited warrantyT and S Brass B-7232-01 Specifications: Connection Size: 3/8"Connection Type: NPTHose Length: 420"Flow Rate (GPM): 5.6 Retractable Coated Steel