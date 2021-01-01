From t and s brass
T and S Brass B-2414-CR-SC 10.5 GPM Wall Mounted Bridge Mixing Faucet - Includes Lever Handles Chrome Faucet Utility Double Handle
T and S Brass B-2414-CR-SC 10.5 GPM Wall Mounted Bridge Mixing Faucet - Includes Lever Handles T and S Brass B-2414-CR-SC Features:Faucet body constructed of brass, which is highly resistant to corrosion and an excellent choice to withstand high temperaturesWall mounted installation - 2 hole faucet mounts to wall above sinkLever handles with color coded indexesDual lever handles control the flow and temperature of the waterT and S Brass B-2414-CR-SC Specifications:Spout Reach: 10-3/8" (faucet base to spout outlet)Flow Rate 10.5 (gpm) gallons-per-minuteFaucet Centers: 8 (distance between centers of outside faucet holes) Double Handle Chrome