T and S Brass B-1125-LN Wall Mounted Workboard Faucet with 8" Centers Lever Handles - Less Nozzle Chrome Faucet Bar Double Handle
T and S Brass B-1125-LN Wall Mounted Workboard Faucet with 8" Centers, Lever Handles - Less Nozzle T and S Brass B-1125-LN Features:Wall mount mixing faucet with chrome plated brass bodyQuarter-turn Eterna compression cartridges with spring checks to prevent cross flow of water1/2" NPT male inlets with two 150A optional tailpiece and nut for 1/4" NPT connection includedLever handles with color coded indexesSwivel outlets accepts T and S swing nozzlesIncludes 014200-45 lock washer for rigid conversionManufactured proudly in the USACovered under manufacturer's 1 year limited warrantyT and S Brass B-1125-LN Specifications:Connection Size: 1/2" or 1/4"Spout Type: SwivelConnection Type: NPTCalifornia Prop 65 Warning: YesFlow Rate (GPM): 8.12Installation Type: Wall MountedMounting Type: WidespreadFaucet Centers: 8" (distance between handle installation holes)Spout Swivel: 360 Double Handle Chrome