T and S Brass
T and S Brass B-1122 Deck Mounted Workboard Faucet with 8" Centers 10" Swing Nozzle 2.2 GPM Aerator and Lever Handles Chrome Faucet Bar Double
T and S Brass B-1122 Deck Mounted Workboard Faucet with 8" Centers, 10" Swing Nozzle, 2.2 GPM Aerator and Lever Handles T and S Brass B-1122 Features:Deck mount mixing faucet with chrome plated brass body10" swing nozzle (061X-A22)1/2" NPT male inlets with two 150A optional tailpiece and nut for 1/4" NPT connection included2.2 GPM aerator (B-0199-01)Quarter-turn Eterna compression cartridges with spring checks to prevent cross flow of waterIncludes 014200-45 lock washer for rigid conversionLever handles with color coded indexesManufactured proudly in the USACovered under manufacturer's 1 year limited warrantyT and S Brass B-1122 Specifications:Connection Size: 1/2" or 1/4"Spout Type: SwivelConnection Type: NPTCalifornia Prop 65 Warning: YesFlow Rate (GPM): 2.2Installation Type: Deck MountedMounting Type: WidespreadFaucet Centers: 8" (distance between handle installation holes)Spout Swivel: 360Spout Reach: 10" Double Handle Chrome