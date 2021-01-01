b.1 Sofa by Bernhardt Design - Color: Grey (4337BS_3448_001)

The b.1 Sofa features classic lines that are sure to fit into any home's design. Change up the look of the sofa with your choice of foam back pillow. For a more casual look choose the loosely structured dacron wrapped back pillow, and for the modernists choose the HR foam back pillow, which features clean sleek lines. Comes with a brushed nickel base for a touch of subtle shine. Bernhardt Design is a furniture company founded by John M. Bernhardt in 1889. Their eye-catching, modern designs use quality materials and demonstrate expert craftsmanship with strong, clean lines. From the simple, elegant Facet Small Round Occasional Table to the comfortable, fashionable Mitt Lounge Chair, their creations are stylish, versatile and expressive. Color: Grey.