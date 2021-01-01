From t and s brass
T and S Brass B-0834 2.2 GPM 4" Centerset Deck Mounted Lavatory Faucet with Push Button Activation and 2-11/16" Rigid Gooseneck Spout Chrome Faucet
Advertisement
T and S Brass B-0834 2.2 GPM 4" Centerset Deck Mounted Lavatory Faucet with Push Button Activation and 2-11/16" Rigid Gooseneck Spout T and S Brass B-0834 Features:Covered under T and S Brass' 1 year limited warrantyConstructed of brass, which is highly resistant to corrosion and an excellent choice to withstand high temperaturesCenterset installation - 2 hole one-piece faucet with 4" centersADA compliantHigh-arch gooseneck spout design provides optimal room under the faucet for any size taskT and S Brass B-0834 Specifications:Height: 9-11/16" (deck to top of faucet)Spout Height: 5-3/4" (deck to spout outlet)Spout Reach: 2-11/16" (faucet base to spout outlet)Flow rate: 2.2 gallons-per-minuteFaucet Centers: 4" (distance between centers of outside faucet holes) Double Handle Chrome