T and S Brass B-0831-02-PA 0.5 GPM 4"W Deck Mounted Lavatory Faucet with Pivot Action Handles Chrome Faucet Bathroom Sink Faucets Double Handle

T and S Brass
T and S Brass B-0831-02-PA 0.5 GPM 4"W Deck Mounted Lavatory Faucet with Pivot Action Handles
T and S Brass B-0831-02-PA 0.5 GPM 4"W Deck Mounted Lavatory Faucet with Pivot Action Handles T and S Brass B-0831-02-PA Features:Covered under T and S Brass' 1 year limited warrantyConstructed of brass, which is highly resistant to corrosion and an excellent choice to withstand high temperaturesCenterset installation - 2 hole one-piece faucet with 4" centersADA compliantT and S Brass B-0831-02-PA Specifications:Height: 3-1/2" (deck to top of faucet)Spout Height: 1-7/16" (deck to spout outlet)Spout Reach: 3-3/4" (faucet base to spout outlet)Flow rate: 0.5 gallons-per-minuteFaucet Centers: 4" (distance between centers of outside faucet holes)Maximum Deck Thickness: 3/4" Double Handle Chrome