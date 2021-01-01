From t and s brass
T and S Brass B-0695-ST Wall Mounted Service Sink Faucet with Concealed Valve Integral Stops Vacuum Breaker Pail Hook Spout Wall Support and Cross
T and S Brass B-0695-ST Wall Mounted Service Sink Faucet with Concealed Valve, Integral Stops, Vacuum Breaker, Pail Hook Spout, Wall Support and Cross Handles T and S Brass B-0695-ST Features:Concealed mixing faucet with brass body and 1/2" NPT female union inlet connections6" tall polished chrome plated brass adjustable wall flanges and sleeves1/2" NPT vacuum breaker (B-0969)Polished chrome plated spout assembly with 2" wall flange, pail hook and garden hose male outletCross handles with color coded indexesEterna compression cartridgesUpper wall support rod with wall bracket and mounting screwsLoose key stops behind handle flangesManufactured proudly in the USACovered under manufacturer's 1 year limited warrantyT and S Brass B-0695-ST Specifications:Connection Size: 1/2"Spout Type: FixedConnection Type: NPTCalifornia Prop 65 Warning: YesInstallation Type: Wall MountedMounting Type: WidespreadFaucet Centers: 8" (distance between handle installation holes)Spout Reach: 6-3/16" Double Handle Chrome