T and S Brass B-0678 Bedpan Washer with Loose Key Angle Stop Vacuum Breaker Self-Closing Valve and Extended Spray Outlet Black Faucet Bedpan Single
T and S Brass B-0678 Bedpan Washer with Loose Key Angle Stop, Vacuum Breaker, Self-Closing Valve and Extended Spray Outlet T and S Brass B-0678 Features:Wall mount bed pan washer with polished chrome plated brass body3/8" atmospheric vacuum breaker68" PVC hose with self-closing valve and extended spray nozzleVolume control valve with cross handle and blue color coded indexEterna compression cartridgeManufactured proudly in the USACovered under manufacturer's 1 year limited warrantyT and S Brass B-0678 Specifications:Connection Size: 3/8"Spout Type: FixedConnection Type: NPTCalifornia Prop 65 Warning: YesFlow Rate (GPM): 3.45 Single Handle Black