T and S Brass B-0352-04 12.48 GPM Wall Mounted Bridge Utility Faucet - Includes Wrist Blade Handles and 5-9/16" Gooseneck Spout Chrome Faucet Utility

T and S Brass B-0352-04 12.48 GPM Wall Mounted Bridge Utility Faucet - Includes Wrist Blade Handles and 5-9/16" Gooseneck Spout T and S Brass B-0352-04 Features:Faucet body constructed of brass, which is highly resistant to corrosion and an excellent choice to withstand high temperaturesWall mounted installation - 2 hole faucet mounts to wall above sinkADA compliantHigh-arch gooseneck spout design provides optimal room under the faucet for any size taskWrist blade handles with color coded indexesDual wrist blade handles control the flow and temperature of the waterT and S Brass B-0352-04 Specifications:Spout Reach: 8-1/4" (faucet base to spout outlet)Flow Rate 12.48 (gpm) gallons-per-minuteFaucet Centers: 8 (distance between centers of outside faucet holes) Double Handle Chrome