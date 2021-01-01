From t and s brass
T and S Brass B-0321-NPL 18.39 GPM Deck Mounted Bridge Utility Faucet - Includes Lever Handles and 5-11/16" Swivel Gooseneck Spout Chrome Faucet
T and S Brass B-0321-NPL Features:Faucet body constructed of brass, which is highly resistant to corrosion and an excellent choice to withstand high temperaturesTraditional bridge style designADA compliantHigh-arch gooseneck spout design provides optimal room under the faucet for any size taskLever handles with color coded indexesDual lever handles control the flow and temperature of the waterT and S Brass B-0321-NPL Specifications:Height: 13-1/4" (deck to top of faucet)Spout height: 8-4/5" (deck to spout outlet)Spout Reach: 5-2/3" (faucet base to spout outlet)Flow Rate 18.39 (gpm) gallons-per-minuteFaucet Centers: 8 (distance between centers of outside faucet holes)Hole Size: 1" Double Handle Chrome