From t and s brass
T and S Brass B-0310-119X-WS 1.5 GPM Wall Mounted Single Hole Single Temperature Faucet - Includes Lever Handle Chrome Faucet Utility Single Handle
Advertisement
T and S Brass B-0310-119X-WS 1.5 GPM Wall Mounted Single Hole Single Temperature Faucet - Includes Lever Handle T and S Brass B-0310-119X-WS Features:Faucet body constructed of brass, which is highly resistant to corrosion and an excellent choice to withstand high temperaturesSingle hole installationADA compliantHigh-arch gooseneck spout design provides optimal room under the faucet for any size taskSingle level handle controls the flow of the waterT and S Brass B-0310-119X-WS Specifications:Spout Reach: 5-1/4" (faucet base to spout outlet)Flow Rate 1.5 (gpm) gallons-per-minute Single Handle Chrome