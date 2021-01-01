From t and s brass

T and S Brass B-0310-119X-WS 1.5 GPM Wall Mounted Single Hole Single Temperature Faucet - Includes Lever Handle Chrome Faucet Utility Single Handle

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

T and S Brass B-0310-119X-WS 1.5 GPM Wall Mounted Single Hole Single Temperature Faucet - Includes Lever Handle T and S Brass B-0310-119X-WS Features:Faucet body constructed of brass, which is highly resistant to corrosion and an excellent choice to withstand high temperaturesSingle hole installationADA compliantHigh-arch gooseneck spout design provides optimal room under the faucet for any size taskSingle level handle controls the flow of the waterT and S Brass B-0310-119X-WS Specifications:Spout Reach: 5-1/4" (faucet base to spout outlet)Flow Rate 1.5 (gpm) gallons-per-minute Single Handle Chrome

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com