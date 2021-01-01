From t and s brass
T and S Brass B-0300-CR 8.67 GPM Deck Mounted Single Hole Mixing Faucet - Includes Lever Handles and 5-3/4" Gooseneck Spout Chrome Faucet Utility
T and S Brass B-0300-CR 8.67 GPM Deck Mounted Single Hole Mixing Faucet - Includes Lever Handles and 5-3/4" Gooseneck Spout T and S Brass B-0300-CR Features:Faucet body constructed of brass, which is highly resistant to corrosion and an excellent choice to withstand high temperaturesSingle hole installationADA compliantHigh-arch gooseneck spout design provides optimal room under the faucet for any size taskLever handles with color coded indexesDual lever handles control the flow and temperature of the waterT and S Brass B-0300-CR Specifications:Height: 13-1/2" (deck to top of faucet)Spout height: 9" (deck to spout outlet)Spout Reach: 5-3/4" (faucet base to spout outlet)Flow Rate 8.67 (gpm) gallons-per-minuteMaximum Deck Thickness: 1-3/8"Hole Size: 1-1/2" Double Handle Chrome