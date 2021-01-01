Azyriah Pareo 100% Cotton Beach Towel

Latitude Run Beach TowelsFeatures:Our towels are woven in Portugal in small batches on specially set up Azyriah loomsThe weight of 600 grams is an ideal weight for luxury towelsThe Azyriah patterns in this collection are fashion-forward and are a perfect gift for men and women who want a bold yet sophisticated statementPieces Included: Beach towelSet/Single: Single PieceColor: MulticolorTitle: Material: 100% CottonMaterial Composition: Weave Type: JacquardAntimicrobial: NoPill Resistant: GSM: Pattern: StripedPersonalization: NoAge Group: AdultBorder Type: MerrowedTheme: No ThemeHooded: NoHoliday / Occasion: No HolidayFeel/Functionality: Lightweight & Quick DryingSample Available: NoSample Part Number: Supplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseProduct Care: Tumble Dry;Cold WashCountry of Origin - Additional Details: PORTUGALCommercial Laundry Use: NoRound: NoDS Primary Product Style: ModernDS Secondary Product Style: Transitional ModernSpefications:General Certificate of Conformity (GCC): NoCE Certified: FIRA Certified: TAA Compliant: TÜV Rheinland zertifiziert: Stiftung Warentest Note: Certifications: NoCommercial OR Residential Certifications: NoUniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: YesOrganic: NoFarm Verified Organic: Organic (Soil Association) Certified: Organic Content Standard (Textile Exchange) Certified: GOTS 5.0 (Global Organic Textile Standard) Certified: Grade of GOTS Certification: GOTS License Number: GOTS License Expiry Date: USDA Organic/ NOP Certified: USDA/NOP License Expiry Date: USDA/NOP Certificate Number: Canada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: Textile Labelling and Advertising Regulations (C.R.C., c. 1551): NoSOR/2016-194 - Textile Flammability Regulations : NoFire Rated: NoBetter Cotton Initiative: NoBetter Cotton Initiative Member: Better Cotton Initiative Certified: Carbon Neutral / Reduced Carbon Certification: NoCarbon Care Certification: Carbon Neutral Certification: CarbonFree Certified: CarbonRATE Certified: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: NoFISP Certified: Responsible Source - Textiles Certified: Bluesign Certified: Environmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: CPG Compliant: Blauer Engel: EPP Compliant: Fair Trade and Fair Labor Certifications: NoFair Labor Practices and Community Benefits: FairTrade Certified: Product Lifecycle Certifications: NoEcoLogo Certified: GreenSeal Certified: EU Ecolabel: LCARate Certified: Cradle to Cradle Certified: Oeko-Tex Certified: NoOeko-Tex Eco Passport: Oeko-Tex Made in Green: Oeko-Tex STeP: OEKO-TEX Standard 100 Certified: Oeko-Tex Certification Number: Reduced Harmful Chemicals Certified: NoIndoor Advantage Certified: HealthRATE Certified: Certified Pesticide Residue Free: EPA Safer Choice: AZO Free: Indoor Air Quality Certifications: NoGREENGUARD Certified: GREENGUARD Gold Certified: Greenguard/Greenguard Gold Certification Number: Recycled Content: NoTotal Recycled Content (Percentage): Global Recycled Standard (Textile Exchange) Certified: Recycled Claim Standard (Textile Exchange) Certified: Post-Consumer Content (Percentage): Dimensions:Bath Towel: NoNumber of Bath Towels Included: Bath Towel Length - Top to Bottom: Bath Towel Width - Side to Side: Bath Towel Thickness: 39Bath Sheet: NoNumber of Bath Sheets Included: Bath Sheet Length - Top to Bottom: Bath Sheet Width - Side to Side: Bath Sheet Thickness: Beach Towel: YesNumber of Beach Towels Included: 1Beach Towel Length - Top to Bottom: 39Beach Towel Width - Side to Side: 70Beach Towel Thickness: Fingertip Towel: NoNumber of Fingertip Towels Include