Trademark Fine Art 'Azure Ocean IV' Canvas Art by Julia Purinton

Artist: Julia PurintonSubject: LandscapeStyle: BeachyProduct Type: Gallery-Wrapped Canvas Art This ready to hang, gallery-wrapped art piece features an abstracted landscape of ocean waves rolling onto a beach.Fine artist and muralist Julia Purinton divides her time between the gentle landscape of north shore Boston and a small rural village in Vermont. Both places provide plenty of material for her evocative landscape paintings. She describes her Massachusetts studio as "dog kennel, potting shed, mud room and sanctuary." Working in oils, acrylics, venetian plaster and glaze, Julia's artwork has the luminous glow of images by artists who influence her: Maxfield Parish, Winslow Homer and the Brandywine River School painters. Many layers of glaze create the atmospheric moods of her landscapes. Her work is found in galleries on the east coast. Giclee (jee-clay) is an advanced printmaking process for creating high quality fine art reproductions. The attainable excellence that Giclee printmaking affords makes the reproduction virtually indistinguishable from the original piece. The result is wide acceptance of Giclee by galleries, museums, and private collectors. Gallery wrap is a method of stretching an artist's canvas so that the canvas wraps around the sides and is secured a hidden, wooden frame. This method of stretching and preparing a canvas allows for a frameless presentation of the finished painting.