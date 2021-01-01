Azure Ceramic Cachepot with Stand

Whether you're into modern minimalism or country chic, this pot-and-stand combination will elevate your indoor garden in every sense of the word. The beautiful glazed ceramic pot features a mesmerizing blend of blues that shows off green foliage and complements any color scheme. And the pot settles neatly and securely into the sturdy black metal stand, lifting houseplants 23" off the floor, where they can be better appreciated and more easily cared for. No drainage hole; planting directly into this cachepot is not recommended