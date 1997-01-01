Azumi Wall Sconce by Astro Lighting - Color: Black - Finish: Polished Chrome - (1142031 | 5013002)

The Azumi Wall Sconce from Astro Lighting offers a tasteful contemporary accompaniment understated enough to accentuate a variety of dÃ©cor styles. Starting simply with a simple, defined metal wall plate, it sends a single flat-surfaced branch out horizontally from just below its center point, before angling up into a single socket. This lamping is gentled from the sides by a tasteful fabric shade, which is left open at the bottom to cast a warm glow below. Founded in 1997, Astro Lighting is a British company that produces modern lighting for international audiences. Their designs feature clean lines, quality materials and precise manufacturing. From the smooth, ribbon-like Sofia Wall Sconce to the minimalist Enna LED Floor Lamp, their creations are simple yet sophisticated, practical and engaging. Color: Black.