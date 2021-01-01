Azu Linear Pendant Light by Fine Art Handcrafted Lighting - Color: Silver - Finish: Matte - (918140-1)

The Azu Linear Pendant Light by Fine Art Lamps was inspired by nature and the craftsmanship of fine jewelry. Bringing an elegant, decorative touch to spaces, the name of this piece is shortened from Azucena, meaning Madonna Lily in Spanish. A gracefully curved metal piece creates a space for an arrangement of brushed metal and crystal flowers to bloom from. Simply suspended from a round canopy, the artful blooms showcased by this design lend a lovely layer of light to its surroundings. With a legacy of uniquely crafted lighting that is loved by consumers and designers throughout the world, Fine Art Handcrafted Lighting understands the artistry of lighting. Its impressive lighting collections include multi-light pendants featuring jewel-toned hand-blown glass, industrial candelabra sconces, and genuine crystal pendants with lustrous gold leaf finishes. Founded 80 years ago, Fine Art Handcrafted Lighting retains its original vision of creating artistically significant lighting that marries classic craftsmanship with modern style. Shape: Round. Color: Silver. Finish: Silver