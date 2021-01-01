Exclusive Home Curtains Aztec Mecca Orange 54 in. W x 84 in. L Grommet Top, Indoor/Outdoor Curtain Panel (Set of 2)

Aztec indoor/outdoor panels are designed to bring additional fashion and style to your space. These beautiful crossweave textured panels are perfect for blocking the sun, creating more privacy, or setting the mood in your outdoor living space. These polyester panels offer a heavy duty canvas like feel, a UV Ray protectant, and are mildew resistant making them a gorgeous addition to any outdoor extension of your home. These panels are constructed with gorgeous, matte silver, rust proof grommets and can be hung on your favorite curtain rod up to 1.25" diameter. Color: Mecca Orange.