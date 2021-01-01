Azio Retro Classic Bluetooth (Artisan) - Wireless/USB Wired Vintage Backlit Leather Mechanical Keyboard for PC/Mac (MK-RETRO-L-03B-US)

A classic reborn: design originated by vintage typewriters and crafted with ultramodern features, the Azio Retro Classic is the perfect amalgam of past, present, and future. Genuine & luxurious: Genuine leather or wood top plate. Leather reflects taste, craftsmanship, and exclusiveness while emitting a unique charm that inspires. Tactile. Clicky. Backlit: the backlit mechanical keys are tuned to be tactile and 'clicky', reminiscent of vintage typewriters. Forged. Polished. Plated: The keyboard frame is forged with aluminum alloy and plated into a beautiful chrome/Satin finish to accompany the leather top plate. High versatility: Fully supports Windows or Mac, and connects wirelessly via Bluetooth or wired via USB. (Pc and Mac replacement keycaps included).