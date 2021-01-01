Azeil 2 Piece Reversible Duvet Cover Set

More than just an additional layer of color and texture on your sleepscape ensemble, duvets keep your toes toasty on cool nights while bringing a little personality to your bedroom aesthetic. Take this set for example: Crafted from microfiber cotton, it showcases a stylish two-toned geometric print for a pop of pattern on your restful retreat. Plus, it’s reversible so you can always keep your sleep ensemble looking it's best. Color: Taupe, Size: Queen