Mepra AZD230899 ICE Bucket Due, Stainless Steel

DISHWASHER SAFE SERVEWARE: Mepra tableware is designed to be durable and completely dishwasher safe. This tray is resistant to rust, corrosion, fading, tarnishing, and chipping to ensure a long-lasting use. ITALIAN-MADE DESIGNS: Mepra is known for innovation in design, thanks to collaborations with important Italian designers such as Angelo Mangiarotti. You can now easily bring a piece of Made in Italy history to your table. EXPERIENCE SOMETHING SPECIAL: The Due collection by Mepra is flatware that exudes luxury as a lifestyle. It’s cool, minimal, sexy style is inspired by influential designers like Angelo Mangiarotti and exalted through generations of tradition, technique and superb materials. HIGH RESISTANCE CUTLERY: The serveware is made using stainless steel 18/10. This steel contains more than 5 percent of alloying elements and is very strong. The material remains unaffected by corrosion and oxidation. MEPRA ICE BUCKET: Available in a set of 6, this Ice Bucket measures 22 x 20 cm and has a diameter of 11 cm. The tableware has a stainless steel finish and is preferred by hotels and restaurant to keep most beverages cool includes wine, beers, water, and more., Manufacturer: Mepra