Mepra AZC1096CB1101 Table Spoon Casablanca Oro Nero, Black

DISHWASHER SAFE FLATWARE: Mepra cutlery is designed to be durable and completely dishwasher safe. This cutlery is resistant to rust, corrosion, fading, tarnishing, and chipping to ensure a long-lasting flatware set. DESIGNED IN ITALY: Mepra is known for innovation in design, thanks to the collaborations with important Italian designers such as Angelo Mangiarotti. You can now easily bring a piece of Made in Italy history to your table. EXPERIENCE SOMETHING SPECIAL: The Casablanca cutlery set by Mepra has been Exclusively designed for Mepra by English architect Louise Jenkins. This collection of cutlery takes inspiration from silverware produced during the Victorian and Edwardian eras. It is skilfully hand-painted with an electronic laser engraver and the same skills used by ancient craftsmen. HIGH RESISTANCE CUTLERY: The dining cutlery set is made using 18/10 stainless steel. This steel contains more than 5 percent of alloying elements and is very strong. The material remains unaffected by corrosion and oxidation. MEPRA TABLE FORK: Available in a set of 48, the Casablanca Table Fork is 20.9 cm long and is made of Stainless-Steel with a Polished Black finish. It is ergonomically designed for use while dining and is preferred by hotels, restaurants and catering industries., Manufacturer: Mepra