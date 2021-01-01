Mepra AZB1096VI1140 Gravy Ladle Vintage Oro Nero, Black

Dishwasheer safe. Made in Italy with the highest quality of 18/10 stainless steel, very durable, ergonomic. Tested and for more than 3000 washes in commercial dishwasher. Stainless Steel is coated with PVD Titanium Coating. The finish is durable, inoxidable, dishwasher safe and food safe. The production process is not galvanic and do not produce pollution. The special Titanium Plating Process, Originaly developed by NASA, gives to the surface of Stainless Steel an extra-hardness and makes it dishwasher safe. Enhance your dining experience with this beautiful Italian flatware!, Manufacturer: Mepra