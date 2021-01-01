From greenington
Greenington Azara Caramelized Sideboard
Showcasing the beautiful color and grain of solid bamboo, the Azara sideboard by Greenington features modern architectural lines, and stunning drawer fronts in the natural beauty of exotic tiger bamboo. Beautifully finished on all four sides, the Azara sideboard features include five sided drawer boxes with English dovetail, sleek recessed drawer pulls, under mount hardware and soft closing drawers. The Azara dining collection makes it easy for you to promote sustainability in a lovely, classic and functional way in your home. Color: Caramelized.