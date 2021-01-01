Azalea 'Marie Hoffman'

Large, tender pink blossoms with a trumpet shape and a heady sweet spice perfume create a heavenly sight and scent in the spring garden. This loosely branched deciduous shrub, a selection of the species Rhododendron prinophyllum (also known as the early or roseshell Azalea), is native to North America. The 1½–2” blossoms appear in trusses, each resembling a gorgeous bouquet. The blue-green foliage changes to golden red for autumn, adding late-season interest. Plants prefer partial shade and moist but well-drained acidic soil. Show them off in shrub borders, woodland plantings, along stream banks, and as specimen or foundation plantings. Bumblebees will be drawn to ‘Marie Hoffman,’ and this glorious shrub also provides habitat for butterflies and hummingbirds. Rhododendron is a genus of evergreen and deciduous shrubs, which includes Azaleas. These lovely shrubs look terrific in a mixed border or in foundation plantings. All thrive in full sun or partial shade (required in the South) and evenly moist, acid soil.For more information on growing and care, click on Growing Guide.