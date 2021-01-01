From latitude run
Azal Framed Oval Accent Mirror
A wood frame with a half round profile. The cut of this frame is simple and minimalist. The frame is always in and this mid-range flat frame provides a satin finish that is contemporary and sophisticated. This features a gallery quality hand finished wooden frame with a distortion-free beveled mirror. This framed mirror arrives ready to hang with hardware pre-installed for vertical or horizontal hanging. Size: 21" H x 17" W, Finish: Rosewood