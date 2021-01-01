Riobel AZ101 Azure 1.8 GPM Single Hole Pull Down Kitchen Faucet Chrome Faucet Kitchen Single Handle

Riobel AZ101 Azure 1.8 GPM Single Hole Pull Down Kitchen Faucet Like the arc of an ocean wave, the Azure™ collection captures a sense of motion and artistry. A modern silhouette with clean lines and minimalist handles, it’s the perfect meeting of form and function. The collection is equipped with our Boomerang™ retractable pull-down hand spray which returns to its original position quickly and easily and features an integrated swivel, adding true flexibility and making kitchen chores effortless. The Azure™ collection will flatter any kitchen.Riobel AZ101 Features:Purchase with confidence knowing that this product is backed by limited lifetime warrantyHand spray retracts seamlessly into the spout for a clean aestheticIntegrated swivel is attached to the pull-down hose with a pivotable ball joint that makes it easy to direct water to all corners of your sinkSwivel spout can rotate 360 degrees for greater sink accessibilityFlow rate of 1.8 GPM for effective cleaningMatching Bar/Food Prep kitchen faucet is availableSilent braided nylon hose reduces friction between pull-down hose and faucet spout for quieter operationCeramic disc cartridge for durability and long-lasting performanceRiobel AZ101 Specifications:Height: 15" (deck to top of faucet)Spout Height: 8-1/8" (deck to spout outlet)Spout Reach: 7-7/8" (center of faucet body to center of spout outlet)Flow Rate: 1.8 gallons-per-minuteFaucet Holes: Single HoleFaucet Hole Size: 1-3/8"Max Deck Thickness: 1-7/8" (cannot mount on thicker decks) Single Handle Chrome