Ayurveda Cookbook For Beginners Pitta: A Sattvic Ayurvedic Cookbook Backed by the Timeless Wisdom of Indian Heritage to Balance and Heal Your Pitta Do

All you need to know about Ayurvedic diet and cooking along with easy-to-follow recipes backed by the timeless wisdom of Indian heritage to balance your Pitta Dosha...India is well-known for its traditional medical systems, which include Ayurveda, Siddha, and Unani. Ayurveda, which derives from ancient Vedic scriptures, is a 5,000-year-old medical ideology and philosophy based on the idea that we are all made up of different types of energy. It is more than just a medicinal system; it is often regarded as a way of life.According to Ayurveda, there are 3 elemental bodily doshas are Vata (space or air, equated with the nervous system), Pitta (fire, equated with enzymes), and Kapha (water, equated with the digestive system) (earth and water, equated with mucus). Psychology is governed by a parallel set of mental doshas such as Satogun, Rajogun, and Tamogun.Each dosha has unique characteristics and roles within the body and mind; the natural predominance of one or more doshas describes a person's physical constitution (Prakriti) and personality. According to Ayurvedic practice, a significant etiologic aspect of the illness is a mismatch between the bodily and mental doshas.Each of the Doshas has its own special strengths and weaknesses. To align these, the concepts of proper lifestyles, eating behaviors, and daily and seasonal routines practiced in Ayurveda can be implemented with appropriate modification. I've made a complete cookbook series on all 3 doshas; this is Pitta, others are also available! You can use this series to adjust your lifestyles and routines to supports your constitution.Ayurveda emphasizes Ahara (diet) and Anna (food) as a means to a decent life, fitness, and well-being, and asserts that proper nutrition nourishes the mind, body, and soul. The elimination of toxins from the system and the electrochemical enrichment of the body are the primary goals of Ayurvedic cooking. It is thus both an art and a science when cooking becomes alchemy and food becomes Tantra.With this "Ayurveda Cookbook For Beginners Series," I provide you the best dietary practices, recipes, and everything you need to balance and heal your Doshas alongside enjoying the authentic Indian flavors.This guide's Ayurvedic cooking techniques guide what to eat and how to eat to help the healing process and assist the body in removing contaminants and maintaining equilibrium. It contains a wealth of knowledge on healthy diet, proper food combinations, food quality, food timing, and cooking methods.In this guide, you'll discover:✔️An Introduction to Ayurvedic Cooking✔️Benefits of Ayurvedic Cooking and Diet✔️Common Misconceptions in Ayurvedic Cooking✔️Rules to Consider for Ayurvedic Diet✔️Tastes That Pacify Pitta✔️Pitta Seasonal Guide (Ritucharya)✔️Tips to set up Your Ayurvedic Kitchen (utensils, spices, cooking oils, and other stuff)✔️Ayurvedic Menu and Meal Planning✔️The Recipes (featuring soups, rice dishes, raitas, chutneys, salads, main dishes, beverages, sweets, and special Indian treats)✔️Common FAQsAll the recipes in this cookbook are traditional, time-tested over decades, and are based on Ayurvedic principles. They can aid a yogic practitioner's yoga practice by keeping the mind calm and are thus ideal for all yoga practitioners. The beauty of these recipes is that they are not only sattvic in nature but are also tasty and have that authentic Indian taste!