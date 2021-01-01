Ayrica 30" W Lounge Chair and Ottoman

This single sofa is designed with armrests and an ottoman to free your hands and feet, which allows you to lie on the chair more comfortably while avoiding the discomfort of your legs and waist caused by sitting for a long time. Meanwhile, an upholstered deep seat and ergonomic back cushion offer maximum comfort and cozy. The colorful splicing cloth retro design makes this armchair and ottoman set the most eye-catching decor in your living room, bedroom, and restroom.