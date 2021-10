Enhance the aesthetics of your dining table by adorning it with this pp placemat. The placemat is finished with smooth edges. The exquisite berrylicious print in vibrant color combination looks exceptional. Durable and lightweight, this placemat is crafted using the best quality material. This decorative table accessory is easy to use and maintain. You can place it on any type of table. This item is sold as a set of 12.d