Ayles Handwoven Flatweave Cotton Ivory/Orange Area Rug

The dazzling designs found within this radiant rug will be truly divine within your space. The utterly exquisite 100% cotton Moroccan pattern and striking series of coloring flawlessly fashion a sense of chic charm from room to room within any home decor. Maintaining a flawless fusion of affordability and durable decor, this piece is a prime example of impeccable artistry and design. Intricately crafted beneath the delicate care of a weaver's hand, this flawlessly fashioned piece is sure to highlight the already dazzling design found within your home decor. Woven together making sure to dedicate hours to ensuring its perfection, each thread is exquisitely joined, tied off, and sculpted to create an end product that will be truly timeless in any room. With a dry cotton towel or white paper towel, blot out stain as much as possible. Scrape off any debris. Mix a very small amount of dish soap with a cup of cold water. With a clean sponge and soap mix, gently remove the remainder of the stain. Avoid using excessive water. Blot area with a dry towel. Vacuum regularly. Avoid vacuums with invasive beater bars. This manufacturer recommends using a professional rug cleaner on an annual basis. Rug Size: Rectangle 2' x 3'