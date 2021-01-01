Ayden 25.25" W x 32" H x 11.88" D Free Standing Bathroom Cabinet

The louvered double doors and crisp white finish on this cabinet pairs coastal and farmhouse style in your main bathroom or guest bath. This freestanding piece is made from engineered wood, and it has a compact 32" tall by 25" wide design that fits perfectly in small spaces. The two cabinet doors with sleek rounded knobs open up to reveal space for toilet paper, makeup, and other toiletries. An open shelf below is ideal for tucking away towels and face clothes. Plus, the surface on this bathroom cabinet can hold jars and accent pieces.