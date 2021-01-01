From everly quinn
Aycen 28.3'' Wide Tufted Velvet Club Chair
Embodying luxe sophistication while reinventing vintage glamour style, this armchair charms with its club chair-inspired profile, linear detail, and retro tufting. Constructed of steel, the legs of this club chair are made to be incredibly durable, ensuring that this piece will hold up under heavy use. Refined with a brilliant finish, these legs bring an elegant touch to this piece, making it an understated yet chic addition to your home. Upholstery Color: Green