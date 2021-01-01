Aybel Lift Top Coffee Table with Storage

This is the coffee table which is with a top that can be lifted up and lower down to different heights for multiply functions. Under the top, there is a hidden compartment storage space to save your daily objects like books magazine game controllers remote controls. Besides, there are three open shelves at the bottom meeting your collection needs and improving the space utilization. This coffee table with a special design will not be your wrong choice. Do not hesitate anymore. Come to buy it! The coffee table top can be lifted up and lowered down. A durable & iron-made lifting mechanism inside ensures long-term use. The height can be fixed to meet your various needs. Large storage space is hidden under the top to store daily objects This table keeps things in reach but away from dust. Three open shelves at the bottom improve space utilization. A perfect space-saver for small rooms. Modern & special design makes it decor in any room In brown and beautiful grain adding a different look and lightening your home Good-quality materials ensure the sturdiness and stableness.