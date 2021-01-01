Axton 88'' Velvet Square Arm Sofa

Square arms and a plush pillow back combine to create this sofa â€“ our pick for a must-have, everyday essential. It sits on peg-style wood legs with a rich walnut finish. The sturdy wood frame boasts kiln-drying to prevent warping, corner-blocks for added support, and reinforced joinery. This sofa has high-density foam cushions in a waterfall style over the top of Pirelli webbing seat supports, plus feather down for just the right amount of give when you sit down. This sofa is upholstered in velvet in your choice of fabric hue, so you get to decide whether it blends in or stands out. Fabric: Green